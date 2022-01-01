Go
Breakfast Club

The Power of Breakfast

2502 E Camelback Rd.

Popular Items

Coffee$3.50
Quick Start Loaded$12.50
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Quick Start$9.50
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
French Toast (2)$9.00
Bacon 2 Slice Side$3.50
Steak & Eggs$17.75
3 eggs | 6oz prime sirloin | bearnaise | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Breakfast Grilled Cheese$10.00
Potatoes O Brien Side$3.50
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
Pancakes (2)$9.00
Location

2502 E Camelback Rd.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
