Go
Breakfast Club image

Breakfast Club

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

798 Reviews

$$

2 E Jefferson St

Phoenix, AZ 85004

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Bacon 2 Slice Side$3.50
Avo Toast & Eggs$10.50
Quick Start$9.50
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
Lean & Green$13.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
Hash Browns Side$3.50
2 Egg Side$3.00
Quick Start Loaded$12.50
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Border Bowl$14.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix AZ 85004

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Garden Bar PHX

No reviews yet

Enjoy "Cocktail Kits," "Grazing Boxes" and a curated collection of wine, beer and spirits in the comfort of your own home (or as a gift to your family & friends).
Each of our online offerings are designed for the weekend staycationer in mind (why hassle with cars...). While we'd much rather serve you in person, we want to make sure you experience Garden Bar drinks in the same way you would at our humble abode.
Salutè!

State 48 DTPHX Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and select from 30 of our rotating draft beers all made in house! Don't want to dine in, that's fine! We have to go food and beers (we sell canned beers, Growlers, and do Growler refills too!)

Crescent Ballroom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anhelo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Breakfast Club

orange star4.0 • 798 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston