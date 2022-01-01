Go
Toast

Breakfast Club

The Power of Breakfast

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

4400 N Scottsdale Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)

Popular Items

Golden Malted Waffle$9.00
Tinga Frittata$14.00
frittata | chipotle braised chicken | avocado | tortilla strips | pico de gallo | pepperjack | cheddar | mozzarella | sour cream | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien
Pancakes (2)$9.00
Bacon 2 Slice Side$3.50
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
BC Sandwich$7.50
egg | bacon | tomato slice | fontina | horseradish mayo | brioche or english muffin
French Toast (2)$9.00
Breakfast Grilled Cheese$10.00
Quick Start$9.50
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
BYO Omelet$9.50
4 egg omelet | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
get creative with your toppings....
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4400 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
