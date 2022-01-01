Breakfast House

Go
4328 W Irving Park Road

SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST$12.99
oven baked french toast with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Choice of Dulce de leche or nutella sauce.
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
TWO EGGS AND MEAT$11.50
Ham, chorizo, bacon, or sausage links.
SIDE BACON$4.25
Boar's head
BLT BENEDICT$13.25
Two poached eggs on an English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, bacon, avocado with chipotle sauce.
CHORIZO HASH$14.25
House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, two overeasy eggs, garnished with chipotle aioli and guacamole.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
Location

4328 W Irving Park Road

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
