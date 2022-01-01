Go
Toast

Breakfast House

Come in and enjoy!

1800 Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHORIZO HASH$14.25
House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, two overeasy eggs, garnished with chipotle aioli and guacamole.
HOUSE HASH$13.99
Two poached eggs, chicken sausage, andouille sausage, roasted potatoes, onions, red peppers, and a side of dijon aioli.
CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
OMELET$12.50
With choice of two ingredients.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
SIDE FRIES$4.25
SIDE BACON$4.25
Boar's head
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
Iced Coffee$3.50
VEGAN CHORIZO$14.50
House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, garnished with vegan chipotle aioli and guacamole.
See full menu

Location

1800 Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cobra Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

District Brew Yards

No reviews yet

Lillie' Q and DBY beers are available for curbside pick up and delivery.

Publican Quality Bread

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goose Island

No reviews yet

Ground Zero for Goose Island Beer Co. One offs, barrel-aged, sour, fruity, funky, vintage and brand new - we got it all here at the Fulton Street Taproom.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston