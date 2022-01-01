Go
Breakfast House

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

3928 N Sheridan Rd

Chicago, IL 60613

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Iced Coffee$3.50
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.50
CHORIZO HASH$14.25
House potatoes, fresh corn, red peppers, onions, two overeasy eggs, garnished with chipotle aioli and guacamole.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
Cold Brew$5.00
Latte$4.00
SIDE BACON$4.25
Boar's head
SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST$12.99
Oven-baked french toast with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Choice of Dulce de leche or Nutella sauce.
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago IL 60613

Directions

