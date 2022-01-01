Go
Toast

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

Come in and enjoy!

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010

Popular Items

BYO Omelet$13.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
2 buttermilk cakes / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / mixed berries
The Basic$14.25
poached eggs / english muffin / ham steak / sautéed spinach / crispy bacon / hollandaise / choice of: roasted potatoes, hash brown cake or mixed greens salad
Cold Brew$4.50
Avocado Fries$9.00
Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli
Breakfast Burrito$14.75
scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema
BKB Platter$14.75
2 eggs any style / roasted potatoes or hash brown cake / toast choice of: chicken breast / 2 organic chicken sausage links / 4 pork sausage links / 4 slices bacon / ham steak/ 6 oz tenderloin steak
Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
1 egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / tomato garlic aioli / mashed potato hash brown cakes / avocado relish / brioche bun
Burrito Bowl$14.75
scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips
Location

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010

PHOENIX AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
