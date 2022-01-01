Go
Breakfast Bitch AZ

222 e Portland St • $$$

Popular Items

Bitchin Chicken on a Biscuit$17.00
Shredded home made chicken tinga over a freshly baked biscuit with egg any style topped with spicy hollandaise
Cheesy Hash Browns$5.50
Green Bitch$7.95
Fiesty B Steak Quesadilla$13.99
Daygo$14.00
Vegetarian. Sautéed onion, sweet peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomato and cheese with egg any style loaded on a croissant topped with fresh avocado spread.
All American$15.00
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
Pancakes (3)$8.50
3 fluffy pancakes served with butter, syrup, and topped with powdered sugar.
Additional toppings $0.25 - $0.75
Skyline Steak & Eggs$19.99
8 oz New York steak prepared to your liking & served with two eggs and hashbrowns.
Delivery
Online Ordering

222 e Portland St

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
