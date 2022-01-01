Heaven In Your Home
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
106 Adamson Square
Carrollton, GA 30117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
106 Adamson Square, Carrollton GA 30117
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Plates on the Square & Uncorked
Plates on the Square has been serving Carrollton and the West Georgia region since 2008. The menu is large and wide-ranging, capable of accommodating just about any taste or occasion. However, we never allow diversity to compromise our quality. If it is on our menu, it is because we feel it is the best around.
We are grateful for your patronage and welcome any feedback. Enjoy!
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
Chips Burger Bar
Craft Burgers, Sides, and Milkshakes
Rosie's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!