Go
Toast

Breakside Brewery

We make, drink & share beer!

1570 NW 22nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi pasta w/cheese sauce
Ahi Tuna Sandwich$16.00
Ahi tuna steak seared medium-rare, avocado, mixed greens, sriracha lime vinaigrette, pineapple mango salsa, wasabi aioli. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Beyond Burger$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
Our famously large pretzel served with beer mustard and a smoked gouda and swiss cheese dipping sauce.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pepper jack cheese, pepper bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo. (GF) (GF bun $2)
IPA bottle case$40.00
12 22oz bottles. West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
Cheeseburger$16.00
Local beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, your choice of cheese: cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, or blue cheese. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
Nachos$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
Brew Salad Full$10.00
Mixed greens, superfood seeds, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, nutritional yeast croutons, beer vinaigrette. Add chicken $5 Add ahi tuna $7 Add flank steak $10
(GF w/out croutons)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1570 NW 22nd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fireside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harlow

No reviews yet

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston