Go
Toast

Breakwaters Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

715 Simundson Drive • $$

Avg 4 (46 reviews)

Location

715 Simundson Drive

Point Roberts WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rustic Fork Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill

No reviews yet

We offer 20 beers on tap, as well as a variety of bottled and canned beers, wines, ciders and seltzers. We combine that with a delicious menu of upscale pub food with an international twist, and an atmosphere welcoming for the whole family! We hope to see you soon!

The C Shop Candy

No reviews yet

The C Shop is the landmark candy shop in the beachside community of Birch Bay, Wa. It's been "A Whale of a Place to Go!" since 1971. Open summers only Mother's Day to Labor Day.

Creekside BBQ

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked BBQ & Local Brews

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston