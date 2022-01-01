Go
Toast

Breckenridge Brewery

online ordering hours limited to 12pm - 7pm

600 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$14.00
Chopped Southwest Salad
romaine, corn, red pepper, tomato, avocado, black beans, cheddar jack, tortilla chips tossed in chipotle ranch
Cheese Curds$15.00
Wisconsin white cheddar, raspberry chipotle dipping sauce
Burger$13.00
1/2lb beef patty, on a Brioche Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on side. Suggested Breck Brew Pairing: Avalanche Amber Ale
Mini Burger$7.00
quarter pound ground beef, bun, choice of side
Pretzels$12.00
2 Bavarian pretzels served with Agave Wheat beer cheese sauce and honey mustard. Suggested Breck Brew Pairing: Agave Wheat
Basket of Fries$7.00
Banh Mi$16.00
Beer braised Asian pulled pork, pickled carrots, fresh cucumber, cilantro, siracha mayo on toasted baguette.
Black Bean Burger$12.00
House Made Patty, on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and a Pickle Spear. Suggested Beer Pairing: Vanilla Porter
Fish & Chips$17.00
Avalanche Ale Battered Cod with a Side of Tartar, & a Side of Slaw Garnish. Suggested Breck Brew Pairing: Avalanche Amber Ale
Brat$15.00
Avalanche ale smoked cheddar beer bratwurst with beer braised onions & peppers served on a bun with a side of whole grain mustard.
See full menu

Location

600 South Main Street

Breckenridge CO

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crepes a la Cart- Kitchen

No reviews yet

Delicious crispy fresh crepes

Legends Steaks & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rootstalk

No reviews yet

Rootstalk is a new American restaurant serving Chef Matt Vawter's take on elevated everyday dining. Focusing on lunch and dinner services, serving approachable seasonal food, thoughtfully curated wine and beverage lists, and creative and fun libations.

Crepe a la Cart

No reviews yet

Delicious crispy fresh crepes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston