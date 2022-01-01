Go
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House

2990 Brewery Ln • $$

Avg 4 (1063 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Meatloaf$6.00
Broccoli, Mashed potatoes
Farm House Beef & Bacon Meatloaf$15.00
Served with Crispy Brussels Sprouts and mashed potatoes, topped with Mushroom Gravy and Crispy Fried Onions.
Add Avalanche Amber Ale for the perfect pairing!
B&T Brownie$7.00
Fudge brownie, Vanilla Porter ganache, and Agave Wheat cheesecake all in one! Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce.
Cast Iron Bread$8.00
Warm buttery sweet biscuits baked in a cast iron pan. Served with smoky butter and mixed berry preserves.
*Cast iron pan not included with order.
French Fries$3.95
Our Killer Beer-Battered Fries!
Corn Dog$6.00
Farm House Chips, Garden Salad With Ranch Dressing
House Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
7 beer brined and smoked chicken wings. Choose between traditional buffalo, Cajun mustard, or a light dry rub.
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

2990 Brewery Ln

Littleton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
