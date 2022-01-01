Breckenridge American restaurants you'll love

Rootstalk

 

Rootstalk

207 N Main St, Breckenridge

Avg 4.9 (722 reviews)
Popular items
Prime NY Strip$49.00
Creamed Corn, Foraged Porcini Mushrooms, Summer Truffle
French Onion Soup$16.00
Duck Confit, Roasted Mushrooms, Cave Aged Gruyere
Malfaldine$19.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Ramps, Charred Broccolini, Pesto
More about Rootstalk
Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee

 

Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee

605 S Park Ave, Breckenridge

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Popular items
BRUSSELS SPROUTS (GF)$6.00
golden raisins, cider vinaigrette, Haystack goat cheese
BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
scrambled eggs, tater tots, chorizo, beans, salsa, and cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla
BRECKY$10.00
our take on the classic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, with the addition of arugula and haus-made aïoli on a brioche bun
More about Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee
Modis Breck

 

Modis Breck

113 S. Main St., BRECKENRIDGE

No reviews yet
Popular items
Miso Ramen$28.00
More about Modis Breck

