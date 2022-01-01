Breckenridge burger restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blue Stag Saloon
321 S Main Street, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Wings
|$24.00
Full pound wings twice fried with Celery Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Toast in sauce of Choice: KIckin' Korean Buffalk, Mild Buffaol, Chipotle BBq or Hot Buffalo
|Smoked Bison Meatloaf
|$24.99
Mashed Potatoes, Red Wine Demi, Broccoli & Bacon, Chipotle Bbq, Scallion
|Stag Bacon Burger
|$16.79
Two 1/4 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Special Sauce, L,T,O,P, Sesame Seed Bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
180 W. Jefferson Ave, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$11.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Add cheese for $1. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
|SMALL WINGS (7)
|$13.95
Fresh, hand-breaded wings baked & fried in our house seasoning & tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces
Flipside Burger
320 S Main street, Breckenridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$13.49
All natural chicken, pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts, roasted pepper vinaigrette.
|Truffle Fries
|$6.59
Hand cut french fries tossed in truffle oil with Grana Pandano cheese, salt and herbs.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Fried cheese curds served with chipotle avocado ranch.