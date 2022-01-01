Bacon cheeseburgers in Breckenridge
The Blue Stag Saloon
321 S Main Street, Breckenridge
|Stag Bacon Burger
|$16.79
Two 1/4 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Special Sauce, L,T,O,P, Sesame Seed Bun
Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
180 W. Jefferson Ave, Breckenridge
|BBQ RANCH BACON BURGER
|$16.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & BBQ ranch sauce. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$16.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. 4 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles. Choice of cheese. Substitute a
Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.
|BACON MAC & CHEESEBURGER
|$15.95
Mac & cheese with bacon bits on top of our angus patty