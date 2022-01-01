Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Breckenridge

Breckenridge restaurants
Breckenridge restaurants that serve chili

Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck

180 W. Jefferson Ave, Breckenridge

Avg 4 (924 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI MAC$18.95
Our Mac N' Cheese topped with our house made chili, jalapenos and sour cream
Bowl of Chili$8.95
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
Flipside Burger image

 

Flipside Burger

320 S Main street, Breckenridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bison Chili FF$8.49
French fries smothered in our braised bison chili.
Chili Pepper$16.79
7 oz. patty, pickled jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, crispy chili onion ring, sriracha, smoked chili ketchup. Served with fries
Chili Cheese FF$8.99
Hand cut french fries served with our house made cheese sauce and chili.
More about Flipside Burger
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ

Whiskey Star Smokehouse

231 S Main Street, Breckenridge

Avg 4.1 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket chili
More about Whiskey Star Smokehouse
Banner pic

 

Ski Town Chicken Joint

161 East Adams Avenue, Breckenridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$10.00
More about Ski Town Chicken Joint

