Fried pickles in Breckenridge

GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck
180 W. Jefferson Ave, Breckenridge
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
|$10.95
Fresh pickle chips breaded to order & served with a side of ranch.
|FRIED PICKLE BURGER
|$14.95
Colorado-raised Angus beef patty cooked to medium unless otherwise requested. Fried pickles, lettuce, tomato & onion, choice of cheese. Substitute a Beyond Burger© for $2 or chicken breast free of charge.