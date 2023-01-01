Hummus in Breckenridge
Breckenridge restaurants that serve hummus
More about Ullr Cafe
Ullr Cafe
1627 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge
|Hummus and Pretzels
|$4.00
Sabra Hummus, with Pretzels to dip
More about Ski Town Chicken Joint - 161 Adams Avenue
Ski Town Chicken Joint - 161 Adams Avenue
161 East Adams Avenue, Breckenridge
|Hummus wrap w/ Fries
|$13.00
House-made hummus served w/ mixed greens, roasted onions, peppers, and eggplant.
Add grilled or fried chicken
|Hummus Bowl
|$11.00
House-made hummus served with pita, carrots and celery.