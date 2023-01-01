Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Breckenridge

Go
Breckenridge restaurants
Toast

Breckenridge restaurants that serve hummus

Ullr Cafe image

 

Ullr Cafe

1627 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus and Pretzels$4.00
Sabra Hummus, with Pretzels to dip
More about Ullr Cafe
Banner pic

 

Ski Town Chicken Joint - 161 Adams Avenue

161 East Adams Avenue, Breckenridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus wrap w/ Fries$13.00
House-made hummus served w/ mixed greens, roasted onions, peppers, and eggplant.
Add grilled or fried chicken
Hummus Bowl$11.00
House-made hummus served with pita, carrots and celery.
More about Ski Town Chicken Joint - 161 Adams Avenue

