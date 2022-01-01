Kenosha
Kenosha Breck offers you the best in Steaks, BBQ and Burgers in the great state of Colorado!
We now feature 32 beers on tap, 20 are Colorado Craft beer, we have a friendly staff that will make sure your meal is not only tasty, but also an all-around enjoyable experience!
Come grab a light lunch or hearty meal on #MainStreetBreck!
301 South Main Street
Location
Breckenridge CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
