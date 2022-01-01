Brecksville restaurants you'll love
More about Creekside Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Creekside Restaurant & Bar
8803 Brecksville Rd, Brecksville
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
|Skins to the Max
|$10.00
Hand cut potato skins smothered with crispy bacon, scallions, cheddar and
Monterey Jack cheese blend.
|Pretzel Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Cheddar and spicy jack cheeses, applewood smoked bacon, fried jalapenos, crispy onion straws, Rte 21 sauce, pretzel bun
More about Ciao Pizzeria Cerino
PIZZA • PASTA
Ciao Pizzeria Cerino
8947 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville
|Popular items
|Side Tossed Salad
|$5.00
Greens, tomato, red onion, pepper rings, black olive, parmesan, house Italian vinaigrette
|Parmesan Zucchini Planks
|$9.00
Hand-breaded zucchini with marinara and lemon aioli
|Garlic Bread
|$3.00
Italian bread baked with house-made garlic parmesan butter.