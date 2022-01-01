Chicken parmesan in Brecksville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brecksville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Creekside Restaurant & Bar

8803 Brecksville Rd, Brecksville

Avg 4.6 (2781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Pak Chicken Parmesan$40.00
Breaded chicken baked with tomatoes, prosciutto ham & mozzarella cheese served over pasta marinara. Includes broccoli, family salad, (4) rolls & butter.
More about Creekside Restaurant & Bar
Ciao Pizzeria Cerino

8947 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast baked with tomato, provolone cheese, on toasted focaccia
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Breaded chicken breast, tomato, provolone, side of spaghetti marinara
More about Ciao Pizzeria Cerino

