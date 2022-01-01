Chicken parmesan in Brecksville
Brecksville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Creekside Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Creekside Restaurant & Bar
8803 Brecksville Rd, Brecksville
|4 Pak Chicken Parmesan
|$40.00
Breaded chicken baked with tomatoes, prosciutto ham & mozzarella cheese served over pasta marinara. Includes broccoli, family salad, (4) rolls & butter.
More about Ciao Pizzeria Cerino
PIZZA • PASTA
Ciao Pizzeria Cerino
8947 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast baked with tomato, provolone cheese, on toasted focaccia
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
Breaded chicken breast, tomato, provolone, side of spaghetti marinara