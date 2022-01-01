Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Brecksville

Brecksville restaurants
Brecksville restaurants that serve cookies

Creekside Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Creekside Restaurant & Bar

8803 Brecksville Rd, Brecksville

Avg 4.6 (2781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Holiday Cookies 1 LB Tin$16.00
Our famous holiday cookies feature 20 different kinds in each package with a colorful ribbon bow! Perfect as a gift or as a treat for someone special! Beautiful & Delicious! Approx 25-30 cookies per tin
Holiday Cookies 3 LB Tin$45.00
Our famous holiday cookies feature 20 different kinds in each package with a colorful ribbon bow! Perfect as a gift or as a treat for someone special! Beautiful & Delicious! Approx 80-90 cookies per tin
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Ciao Pizzeria Cerino

8947 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted butter cookies$7.50
Juice Lab image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Lab

8215 Chippewa Rd., Brecksville

Avg 4.9 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.99
Vegan Oreo Confetti Cookie$2.99
Vegan Smoores Cookie$2.99
