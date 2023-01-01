Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Brecksville

Go
Brecksville restaurants
Toast

Brecksville restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Ciao Pizzeria Cerino image

PIZZA • PASTA

Ciao Pizzeria Cerino

8947 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Half Mediterranean Salad$7.00
Romaine, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese served with oregano vinaigrette.
More about Ciao Pizzeria Cerino
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Juice Lab - Brecksville

8215 Chippewa Rd., Brecksville

Avg 4.9 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Veg Mediterranean Salad (NO CHICKEN)$8.99
INGREDIENTS: Baby Spinach, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives.
Za’atar DRESSING INGREDIENTS: Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Roasted Garlic, Oregano, Marjoram, Thyme, Garlic powder, sea salt, White Toasted sesame seeds
Sauce Macros not included
See BTP Za’atar Dressing for Macro Information
More about Juice Lab - Brecksville

Browse other tasty dishes in Brecksville

Chicken Marsala

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Map

More near Brecksville to explore

Solon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston