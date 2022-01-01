Go
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

Welcome to the best place in town! Come on in for some of the best pizza and burgers you've ever had! Great menu items to choose from!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6209 Division Ave S • $$

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Sub$8.99
Mayo or pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, onions & mozzarella cheese.
Club Sub$11.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo.
Philly Sub$13.99
Horseradish sauce, shredded roast beef, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese.
Deluxe Sub$9.99
Mayo or Pizza Sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions and Mozzarella cheese.
16" Deluxe$23.99
Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Sub$7.99
Mayo or pizza sauce, green & black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese Sub$7.99
Mayo or pizza sauce, ham & mozzarella cheese.
Spicy Sicilian Sub$11.99
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, jalapenos, onion, mozzarella cheese & Italian dressing.
16" Mega Meats$26.99
Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, sausage & mozzarella cheese.
16" BreeJo's Fave!$26.99
Talk about YUM!
Thick crust, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Extra Cheese. Cook to deliciousness then topped with garlic butter over the whole pizza, oregano, and parmesan cheese!
It is what it is. No substitutions.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6209 Division Ave S

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
