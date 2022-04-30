Bremerton restaurants you'll love

Heart shaped ribeye for 2 served with a beurre composé (meat will be seasoned and packaged to cook at home) This dinner is served with 2 Alaskan Colossal bell pepper & spinach stuffed prawns.

Dinner also includes a artisan green salad that is topped with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese and a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Sides will include Herb roasted potatoes, Jumbo asparagus, Rolls & butter. For dessert gold mountains famous Ghirardelli Chocolate covered strawberries

