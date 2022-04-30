Bremerton restaurants you'll love

Bremerton restaurants
Toast
  • Bremerton

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Ramen
Chicken
Must-try Bremerton restaurants

Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato image

 

Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato

1223 McKenzie Ave, Bremerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
Tomato sauce, Basil, Mozzarella
Meatball Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, sliced meatballs, smoked mozzarella, Calabrian chilies <-- not spicy
Pepperoni$16.00
Pepperoni, Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmesan
More about Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato
Tracyton Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS

Tracyton Public House

403 NW Tracy Ave., Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PRIME RIB DIP$16.95
Prime rib topped with melted Swiss on a toasted French roll, served with au jus
BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.95
Bacon makes everything better, your choice of cheese
STADIUM FRIES$8.50
Fried covered in garlic/parm & pepper
More about Tracyton Public House
Silver City Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Silver City Brewery

206 Katy Penman Ave, Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (107 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
April Registration$10.00
Class 5: Packaging - Group Brew Day
Saturday, April 30, 2022
10am-2pm - Instruction Time
2pm-3pm - Beer Social Hour
Class Topics:
-Brew batch start to finsih
*All Classes are ages 21+ ONLY
CASE SALE Ripe 'N Juicy Case (12 x 22oz Case)$19.99
The Magnificent Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can$39.99
More about Silver City Brewery
Manette Saloon image

 

Manette Saloon

2113 e 11th st., Bremerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$6.50
Club Sandwich$13.00
Wings$9.50
More about Manette Saloon
The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club image

 

The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club

7263 W Belfair Valley Rd, Bremerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Heart Shaped Ribeye Stuffed Prawns for two$100.00
Heart shaped ribeye for 2 served with a beurre composé (meat will be seasoned and packaged to cook at home) This dinner is served with 2 Alaskan Colossal bell pepper & spinach stuffed prawns.
Dinner also includes a artisan green salad that is topped with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese and a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Sides will include Herb roasted potatoes, Jumbo asparagus, Rolls & butter. For dessert gold mountains famous Ghirardelli Chocolate covered strawberries
1 Bottle Cabernet Bogle$27.00
More about The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club
Yoko Yoko Ramen - Izakaya image

 

Yoko Yoko Ramen - Izakaya

315 pacific ave., Bremerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fukuoka
Thin noodles in a pork-based (tonkotsu) broth with a salt flavor, topped with shiitake mushrooms and bamboo. Served with spiced ground pork. (Pictured with add-ons)
More about Yoko Yoko Ramen - Izakaya
Restaurant banner

 

Horse and Cow Pub and Grill (Bremerton)

536 4th St., Bremerton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Horse and Cow Pub and Grill (Bremerton)
