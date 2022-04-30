Bremerton restaurants you'll love
Bremerton's top cuisines
Must-try Bremerton restaurants
More about Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato
Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato
1223 McKenzie Ave, Bremerton
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, Basil, Mozzarella
|Meatball Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, sliced meatballs, smoked mozzarella, Calabrian chilies <-- not spicy
|Pepperoni
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmesan
More about Tracyton Public House
CHICKEN WINGS
Tracyton Public House
403 NW Tracy Ave., Bremerton
|Popular items
|PRIME RIB DIP
|$16.95
Prime rib topped with melted Swiss on a toasted French roll, served with au jus
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$15.95
Bacon makes everything better, your choice of cheese
|STADIUM FRIES
|$8.50
Fried covered in garlic/parm & pepper
More about Silver City Brewery
FRENCH FRIES
Silver City Brewery
206 Katy Penman Ave, Bremerton
|Popular items
|April Registration
|$10.00
Class 5: Packaging - Group Brew Day
Saturday, April 30, 2022
10am-2pm - Instruction Time
2pm-3pm - Beer Social Hour
Class Topics:
-Brew batch start to finsih
*All Classes are ages 21+ ONLY
|CASE SALE Ripe 'N Juicy Case (12 x 22oz Case)
|$19.99
|The Magnificent Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can
|$39.99
More about Manette Saloon
Manette Saloon
2113 e 11th st., Bremerton
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.50
|Club Sandwich
|$13.00
|Wings
|$9.50
More about The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club
The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club
7263 W Belfair Valley Rd, Bremerton
|Popular items
|Heart Shaped Ribeye Stuffed Prawns for two
|$100.00
Heart shaped ribeye for 2 served with a beurre composé (meat will be seasoned and packaged to cook at home) This dinner is served with 2 Alaskan Colossal bell pepper & spinach stuffed prawns.
Dinner also includes a artisan green salad that is topped with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese and a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Sides will include Herb roasted potatoes, Jumbo asparagus, Rolls & butter. For dessert gold mountains famous Ghirardelli Chocolate covered strawberries
|1 Bottle Cabernet Bogle
|$27.00
More about Yoko Yoko Ramen - Izakaya
Yoko Yoko Ramen - Izakaya
315 pacific ave., Bremerton
|Popular items
|Fukuoka
Thin noodles in a pork-based (tonkotsu) broth with a salt flavor, topped with shiitake mushrooms and bamboo. Served with spiced ground pork. (Pictured with add-ons)