Brenda's Meat & Three

For pick up only. 919 Divisadero St. We look forward to serving you!
For more information visit:
https://brendasmeatandthree.com/

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

919 Divisadero St • $$

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)

Popular Items

BFC & Three Sides Dinner$22.75
Three Pieces Brenda's Fried Chicken with Your Choice of Three Sides
Red Beans & Rice$6.50
Spicy, Smoky Stewed Kidney Beans with Andouille Sausage, White Rice & Scallions
Drumstick$3.25
BBQ Spareribs$22.75
House Smoked Pork Ribs with Your Choice of Three Sides
Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
Low Country Gumbo$7.00
Shrimp, Crab, Andouille Sausage, Okra. With Rice & Scallions
Biscuit$4.25
Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuit, with side of Housemade Jam & Butter
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

919 Divisadero St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
