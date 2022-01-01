Quesadillas in Brenham
Brenham restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mariachi's Mexican Food
Mariachi's Mexican Food
2104 S Market St., Brenham
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$10.99
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese and baby spinach. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers.
Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers.
Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers.
Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.