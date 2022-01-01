Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brenham

Brenham restaurants
Brenham restaurants that serve tacos

Country Sunshine

110 W Main, Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
brisket tacos$16.00
4 mini tacos on corn, brisket confit, jalapeno crema, cilantro, pear kimchi
machacado tacos$10.00
flour tortillas, confit brisket, pico de gallo, buttered eggs, salsa roja, 2 per order
pulled pork tacos$12.00
flour tortillas, braised pork shoulder, avocado salsa, pickled red onion, cilantro, 2 per order
Mariachi's Mexican Food

2104 S Market St., Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Order Tacos$6.99
3 tacos, soft or crispy.
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Half Order Tacos$4.99
2 tacos, soft or crispy.
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
L- Fajita Taco Salad$10.49
Large crispy shell. Filled with lettuce tomatoes cheese guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of meat.
Lone Star Southern Grill

2120 U.S. 290, Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Grilled Shrimp with your Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas Served with Pico de Gallo
