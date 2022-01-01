Tacos in Brenham
Brenham restaurants that serve tacos
Country Sunshine
110 W Main, Brenham
|brisket tacos
|$16.00
4 mini tacos on corn, brisket confit, jalapeno crema, cilantro, pear kimchi
|machacado tacos
|$10.00
flour tortillas, confit brisket, pico de gallo, buttered eggs, salsa roja, 2 per order
|pulled pork tacos
|$12.00
flour tortillas, braised pork shoulder, avocado salsa, pickled red onion, cilantro, 2 per order
Mariachi's Mexican Food
2104 S Market St., Brenham
|Full Order Tacos
|$6.99
3 tacos, soft or crispy.
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
|Half Order Tacos
|$4.99
2 tacos, soft or crispy.
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
|L- Fajita Taco Salad
|$10.49
Large crispy shell. Filled with lettuce tomatoes cheese guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of meat.