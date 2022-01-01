Go
Toast

Brennan's

A classic New Orleans creole restaurant that both honors the best of its history while simultaneously creating bold new flavors.

417 Royal St

No reviews yet

Location

417 Royal St

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Tuesday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cuñada

No reviews yet

La Doña of Mexican Flavor. Experience our traditional Agave Bar & Mexican Grill in the French Quarter. 💃 Kitchen open 'til 1am. All are welcome 🌈

fritai llc

No reviews yet

A full service Haitian Restaurant.

Dovetail Bar

No reviews yet

Enjoy the history of this old furniture store through a delicious cocktail.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston