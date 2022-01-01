Brent’s Drugs
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
655 Duling Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
655 Duling Ave
Jackson MS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cups
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Authentic New York flavor with none of the big city attitude. We keep things fun, funky, and fresh every step of the way with our classic New York pizzas. From pies as big as they are delicious to classic desserts and cool treats, we have just what you are craving!
The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mangia Bene
Thank you for selecting 3-In-1 Gift Card by the Mangia Bene family of restaurants! To take advantage of our Buy 3, Get 1 Sale November 9th - 20th, select gift cards of the same value in multiples of 3.
For eGift Cards: Please use the link found up and to the right that says “Buy gift cards.” Your bonus cards(s) will not appear in your shopping cart but will be automatically sent to you in a later email along with your chance to select your charity.