Go
Toast

Brent’s Drugs

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

655 Duling Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemonade$3.00
Fresh squeezed
Iced Tea$2.00
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled or buttermilk-fried chicken, swiss, lettuce & tomato
Junior Burger$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
Patty Melt$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
Classic Shake$4.00
Vanilla, chocolate or strawberry
BLT$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Texas toast
Club$9.50
Ham, bacon, turkey, Brent's pimento cheese, tomato, lettuce, honey mustard
Brents Burger$9.50
Angus Beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
Cookies and Cream Shake$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

655 Duling Ave

Jackson MS

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cups

No reviews yet

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

No reviews yet

Authentic New York flavor with none of the big city attitude. We keep things fun, funky, and fresh every step of the way with our classic New York pizzas. From pies as big as they are delicious to classic desserts and cool treats, we have just what you are craving!

The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mangia Bene

No reviews yet

Thank you for selecting 3-In-1 Gift Card by the Mangia Bene family of restaurants! To take advantage of our Buy 3, Get 1 Sale November 9th - 20th, select gift cards of the same value in multiples of 3.
For eGift Cards: Please use the link found up and to the right that says “Buy gift cards.” Your bonus cards(s) will not appear in your shopping cart but will be automatically sent to you in a later email along with your chance to select your charity.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston