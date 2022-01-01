Chicken sandwiches in Brentwood

Go
Brentwood restaurants
Toast

Brentwood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Wence House California Cuisine image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wence House California Cuisine

6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2, Brentwood

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Wence House California Cuisine
Map

More near Brentwood to explore

Danville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Antioch

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston