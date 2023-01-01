Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Brentwood
/
Brentwood
/
Chocolate Croissants
Brentwood restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100, Brentwood
Avg 4.9
(497 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$4.95
More about Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
Chill Tea and Coffee - BRENTWOOD
60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A, Brentwood
Avg 4.9
(497 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$4.95
More about Chill Tea and Coffee - BRENTWOOD
Browse other tasty dishes in Brentwood
Pumpkin Pies
Tarts
Croissants
Cornbread
Pies
Fudge
Chocolate Cake
Cake
More near Brentwood to explore
Livermore
Avg 4.7
(41 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(250 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(721 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(800 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1209 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(346 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston