Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Brentwood

Go
Brentwood restaurants
Toast

Brentwood restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Little Miner Taco - Brentwood

4308 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Tacos$10.00
2 tacos - corn tortilla filled with grilled birria spiced salmon, avocado slice, mango relish, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro aioli.
More about Little Miner Taco - Brentwood
Item pic

 

HK Fish House - Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave

Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad$20.00
Blackened Wild Caught Salmon, Mix Greens, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Sweet Peppers & Honey Citrus Vinaigrette
More about HK Fish House - Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave
Map

More near Brentwood to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston