Salmon in Brentwood

More about Little Miner Taco - Brentwood
BURRITOS • TACOS
Little Miner Taco - Brentwood
4308 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood
|Salmon Tacos
|$10.00
2 tacos - corn tortilla filled with grilled birria spiced salmon, avocado slice, mango relish, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro aioli.
More about HK Fish House - Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave
HK Fish House - Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave
Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood
|Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Blackened Wild Caught Salmon, Mix Greens, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Sweet Peppers & Honey Citrus Vinaigrette