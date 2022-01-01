Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brisket in
Brentwood
/
Brentwood
/
Brisket
Brentwood restaurants that serve brisket
Local Taco
146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood
No reviews yet
Brisket Taco
$4.50
More about Local Taco
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Judge Bean's BBQ
7022 Church St E, Brentwood
Avg 4.3
(1442 reviews)
Brisket Samich No Side
$6.50
Brisket Samich No Side
$8.50
Brisket Sandwich
$10.50
Hickory Smoked Brisket
More about Judge Bean's BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Brentwood
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Tamales
Crab Cakes
Nachos
Steak Tacos
More near Brentwood to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(16 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston