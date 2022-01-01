Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tortilla soup in
Brentwood
/
Brentwood
/
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Brentwood restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD
330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
Avg 3.9
(1719 reviews)
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
$9.75
More about Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD
Local Taco - Brentwood
146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup
$5.00
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl
$7.00
More about Local Taco - Brentwood
Browse other tasty dishes in Brentwood
Tortilla Soup
Pudding
Chicken Burritos
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Soup
Shrimp Tacos
Pork Chops
More near Brentwood to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(17 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston