Chicken wraps in Brentwood
Brentwood restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Corner Pub Brentwood
Corner Pub Brentwood
710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood
|CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$10.00
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.