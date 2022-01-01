Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Brentwood

Brentwood restaurants
Brentwood restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Corner Pub Brentwood image

 

Corner Pub Brentwood

710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$11.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$10.00
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood

Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
