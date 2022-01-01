Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Brentwood

Go
Brentwood restaurants
Toast

Brentwood restaurants that serve fajitas

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Cinco De Mayo Brentwood

4944 thoroughbred lane, brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Fajitas$11.99
(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.50
Shrimp Fajitas (1)$18.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Brentwood
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Taco$4.50
More about Local Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Brentwood

Tamales

Quesadillas

Chicken Taco Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Burritos

Crab Cakes

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Map

More near Brentwood to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston