Lobsters in Brentwood

Brentwood restaurants
Brentwood restaurants that serve lobsters

Ludlow & Prime image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD

330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Avg 3.9 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maine Lobster Roll$24.75
Lobster Mac$15.95
More about Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD
Consumer pic

 

Old School Pizza - Brentwood

214 Ward Circle, Suite 400, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$4.99
Sundays only
More about Old School Pizza - Brentwood

