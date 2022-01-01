Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Brentwood
/
Brentwood
/
Lobsters
Brentwood restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD
330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
Avg 3.9
(1719 reviews)
Maine Lobster Roll
$24.75
Lobster Mac
$15.95
More about Ludlow & Prime - BRENTWOOD
Old School Pizza - Brentwood
214 Ward Circle, Suite 400, Brentwood
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$4.99
Sundays only
More about Old School Pizza - Brentwood
Browse other tasty dishes in Brentwood
Crab Cakes
Steak Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Fish Tacos
Chips And Salsa
Steak Burritos
Carne Asada
Cake
More near Brentwood to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(17 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(572 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston