Salmon in Brentwood

Brentwood restaurants
Brentwood restaurants that serve salmon

Ludlow & Prime image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ludlow & Prime

330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Avg 3.9 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cedar Grilled Salmon$28.75
Hot Smoked Salmon$12.50
More about Ludlow & Prime
Mere Bulles image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mere Bulles

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood

Avg 4.6 (4593 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON & CORN CAKES$24.00
salmon medallions, jalapeno corn cakes, cilantro dill crema, lemon aioli, & fried Brussels sprouts
SEARED PLUM SALMON$30.00
pan seared salmon, soy plum glaze, cilantro rice, heirloom carrots & peas.
SALMON BLT$24.00
grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon dill aioli. Served with house chips
More about Mere Bulles

