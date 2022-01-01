Shrimp tacos in Brentwood

Go
Brentwood restaurants
Toast

Brentwood restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Esquina Cantina image

 

Esquina Cantina

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coco Shrimp Taco$5.00
More about Esquina Cantina
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about Local Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Brentwood

Fish Tacos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Brentwood to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston