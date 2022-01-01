Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Brentwood

Go
Brentwood restaurants
Toast

Brentwood restaurants that serve spaghetti

Ludlow & Prime image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ludlow & Prime

330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Avg 3.9 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$19.50
More about Ludlow & Prime
Consumer pic

 

Old School Pizza

214 Ward Circle, Suite 400, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara$11.99
Spaghetti tossed in marinara and topped with three homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.99
Spaghetti covered in our homemade meat sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Spaghetti with Marinara$9.49
Spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese
More about Old School Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Brentwood

Steak Bowls

Pudding

Salmon

Steak Tacos

Tacos

Pork Chops

Shrimp Tacos

Taco Salad

Map

More near Brentwood to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston