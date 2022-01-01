Spaghetti in Brentwood
Brentwood restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Ludlow & Prime
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ludlow & Prime
330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$19.50
More about Old School Pizza
Old School Pizza
214 Ward Circle, Suite 400, Brentwood
|Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara
|$11.99
Spaghetti tossed in marinara and topped with three homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$10.99
Spaghetti covered in our homemade meat sauce topped with parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti with Marinara
|$9.49
Spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese