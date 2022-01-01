Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Brentwood

Brentwood restaurants
Brentwood restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Cinco De Mayo Brentwood

4944 thoroughbred lane, brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
(9) Steak Quesadilla$7.25
(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.50
SP7 Steak Quesadilla$9.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Brentwood
Corner Pub Brentwood image

 

Corner Pub Brentwood

710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Corner Pub Brentwood
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$12.00
More about Local Taco

