Tamales in
Brentwood
/
Brentwood
/
Tamales
Brentwood restaurants that serve tamales
Cinco De Mayo Brentwood
4944 thoroughbred lane, brentwood
No reviews yet
(8) Tamales
$3.25
More about Cinco De Mayo Brentwood
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Judge Bean's BBQ
7022 Church St E, Brentwood
Avg 4.3
(1442 reviews)
(3) Smoked Tamales
$13.00
Homemade by our Pitmaster Funky smothered in our smoky salsa
(2) Smoked Tamales
$11.50
Homemade by our Pitmaster Funky smothered in our smoky salsa
More about Judge Bean's BBQ
