Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)

Extra Dressing$1.29
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.69
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Buffalo Tacos
Spicy buffalo tossed chicken tenders chopped and topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch all wrapped in warm flour tortillas.
Buffalo Quesadilla$9.49
Crispy tenders tossed in our custom spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and ranch.
BLT Sandwich$7.99
Four pieces of applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on hearty 9 grain oat bread.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.99
Crispy bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
Brettburger$9.29
The classic. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
Asian Chicken Salad$9.99
Field greens tossed with cashews, mixed cheeses, oranges, and our sesame ginger dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken and crispy wontons.
3190 atlanta hwy

Athens GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
