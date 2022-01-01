Brevard restaurants you'll love

Go
Brevard restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brevard

Brevard's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Brevard restaurants

Sully's Steamers image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sully's Steamers

33 E Main St, Brevard

Avg 4.7 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Steamin'*$6.75
Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado
Nacho Maximus*$8.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
Chip Combo Online$2.50
Choice of Chip and Drink
More about Sully's Steamers
Creekside Market And Grill image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Creekside Market And Grill

8960 Greenville Hwy, Brevard

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Chop BIs$6.00
Pizza$11.25
Bacon Bis$4.00
More about Creekside Market And Grill
Papa L.E.W image

 

Papa L.E.W

36 East Main Street, Brevard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac Attack$12.00
Brioche bun,1/2 lb patty,cheddar cheese, mac & cheese, bacon, papa secret sauce
Wings$15.00
House Special... Best Wings In Town
FunGuy$12.00
Brioche bun,1/2 lb patty,swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, mayo
More about Papa L.E.W
Corky's Dawg House image

 

Corky's Dawg House

1910 Asheville Highway, Brevard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Corky's Dawg House
Restaurant banner

 

Morning Social

170 King St UNIT C, Brevard

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Morning Social
Map

More near Brevard to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston