Chicken sandwiches in
Brevard
/
Brevard
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Brevard restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Brevard Pizza Works
44 East Main Street, Brevard
No reviews yet
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
$15.00
More about Brevard Pizza Works
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Creekside Market And Grill
8960 Greenville Hwy, Brevard
Avg 4.5
(171 reviews)
Jackie's Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.00
More about Creekside Market And Grill
