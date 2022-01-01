Go
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street

1641 W 18th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagels$3.00
Hot Grasshopper Latte
Sweet matcha, pistachio syrup and your choice of milk. Sorry, unable to make it decaf.
Baja Sunrise$9.00
Egg, veggie chorizo, provolone cheese, pico de gallo, black beans and vegan chipotle aioli. Vegetarian.
Iced Dulce de Leche Latte$5.00
Hot Matcha Latte
Japanese matcha lightly sweetened and your choice of milk. Sorry, unable to make it decaf or unsweetened.
Aztec Mocha
Chicken Chipotle$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
Cortado$3.00
4oz drink. A small espresso drink prepared with your choice of milk.
Iced Grasshopper Latte
Sweet matcha, pistachio syrup, your choice of milk and ice. Sorry, unable to make it decaf.
Sauteed Mushrooms$8.50
Sauteed mushrooms, black bean, poblano rajas, chipotle aioli, arugula and avocado. Vegetarian.
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

1641 W 18th St

Chicago IL

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

La Luna

Located in Chicago’s vibrant and historically significant Pilsen neighborhood, La Luna stays true to the community’s ever-evolving cultural roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy an artsy play on Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse and artistic vibe of the neighborhood.

Tack Room

S.K.Y.

American cuisine inspired by favorite dishes from international destinations

