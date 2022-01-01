Brew City Grill

One Fish Raw Bar

No reviews yet

At One Fish Raw Bar, we are approaching a new restaurant landscape with elevated culinary offerings and a hybrid model for service. Nestled in the heart of downtown Campbell, One Fish Raw Bar offers a constantly evolving menu driven by local California produce. Although seafood oriented, we cater to all patrons with a variety of seasonal culinary fare. Our wine, beer, sake, and other beverage selections are curated with an emphasis/a focus on local, unique, and food-friendly pairings, that highlight and complement our culinary program.

Guests can expect a casual, high-energy setting with industry-leading standards, including ambiance, and a team concentrated on enriching your dining experience. For the most immersive experience, a tasting menu will be offered at the sashimi bar, where our chefs will display their talent by crafting each dish for our guest’s viewing and tasting pleasure. Outside of the tasting menu, a thought-provoking, family-style format will be on offer.

