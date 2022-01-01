Go
Brew City Grill

Artisan pizzas, gourmet burgers and craft beers.

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

651 W. Hamilton ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)

Popular Items

WINGS$15.00
BREW CITY SPECIAL$18.00
House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, roasted tomatoes, charred sweet peppers, mushrooms.
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
Fresh Rock cod, hand battered, naked fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce.
BONELESS WINGS$13.00
STRAWBERRY ARUGULA$10.00
Baby arugula, fresh strawberries, bourbon candied pecans, feta, lemon-thyme vinaigrette.
CALIFORNIA$17.00
Avocado, gruyere, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, brioche bun
ALL AMERICAN$16.00
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, brioche bun
STEVE AUSTIN$18.00
BBQ sauce, onion crisps, sharp cheddar, bacon, fried serrano chile, brioche bun
KIDS BURGER$8.00
1/4 pound patty, sharp American, lettuce, tomato, French fries.
CRISPY CHICKEN$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

651 W. Hamilton ave

Campbell CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

