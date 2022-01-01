Go
Brew Hawg BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES

665 N Tustin St • $$

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)

Popular Items

DUKE$13.75
Choice of meat, mac & cheese, stuffed inside a melted cheddar & Muenster grilled cheese, on thick Texas toast.
BEANS
Bacon, honey, brown sugar & pineapple give these beans a complex sweet taste.
STANDARD$11.75
Choice of meat, topped with peanut cranberry slaw, on a toasted brioche bun.
MAC DADDY$8.75
Brew Hawg's scratch made mac & cheese topped with choice of meat.
DAMNATION$19.75
Choice of any (3) meat selections.
BABY BACK PLATE$22.75
Pork baby back ribs slow smoked, mopped & lightly sauced to perfection.
HAWG EGGS$7.75
Deviled eggs (5) topped with choice of meat. Plain available upon request.
HEAVEN$16.75
Choice of any (2) meat selections.
CORN BREAD
Dont forget the home made corn bread
ROOT BEER$2.00
One size only. 24oz cup
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

665 N Tustin St

Orange CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
